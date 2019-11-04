Man in custody after standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies have ended an hours-long standoff with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home.
The standoff started at around 10 on Sunday night at a home on Piedra and Terrace next to Tivy Market, which is just down the road from Avocado Lake.
Deputies say the man had a gun and initially threatened to harm family members inside the home.
They were eventually able to escape the home as negotiators spent more than five hours trying to de-escalate the situation.
They were able to take the man into custody just after 3 a.m. on Monday.
There is no word on any charges he may be facing.
Piedra Road was blocked off in both directions during the standoff but has now been reopened.
