Man in custody after standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies have ended an hours-long standoff with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a home.

The standoff started at around 10 on Sunday night at a home on Piedra and Terrace next to Tivy Market, which is just down the road from Avocado Lake.

Deputies say the man had a gun and initially threatened to harm family members inside the home.

They were eventually able to escape the home as negotiators spent more than five hours trying to de-escalate the situation.

They were able to take the man into custody just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

There is no word on any charges he may be facing.

Piedra Road was blocked off in both directions during the standoff but has now been reopened.
