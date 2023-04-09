Man in custody for fatal Hanford hit and run crash

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Hanford Friday night.

Police were called out to the area of Tenth Avenue near Tenth Street just before 9:20 p.m.

When officials got there they found 30-year-old Chelsey Jacuinde with major injuries. She later died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Dodge Charger leaving the area.

Police located the driver, 35-year-old Thomas Barker, and his crashed vehicle Saturday morning.

Baker is currently booked in the Kings County jail for the deadly hit and run.

The investigation is ongoing.