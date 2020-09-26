Man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after an altercation at a Parlier apartment complex Friday night near 595 Bigger St.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Julio Diaz from Parlier suffered injuries during the altercation and his friend drove him to Adventist Health Reedley in Reedley, where he died.

Officials are not releasing suspect information at this time, but investigators believe this incident is gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parlierhomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: 292,172 acres burned with 39% containment
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Vigil held for homeless man hit and killed by Fresno officer's car
SQF Complex Fire: 148,850 acres burned, 39% contained
Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today
Excessive drinking may worsen COVID-19 symptoms, study finds
Show More
1 killed in crash in southeast Fresno, alcohol a possible factor
Atwater pumpkin patch reopens this weekend
Children First: How Tulare Co. educators are finding solutions for distance learning
Man tries breaking into multiple Visalia homes in minutes, police say
Suspected DUI driver causes four-car crash in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News