Man killed after altercation at Parlier apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after an altercation at a Parlier apartment complex Friday night near 595 Bigger St.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Julio Diaz from Parlier suffered injuries during the altercation and his friend drove him to Adventist Health Reedley in Reedley, where he died.Officials are not releasing suspect information at this time, but investigators believe this incident is gang-related.