A man believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Madera County.The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night. CHP officers say the 30-year-old was speeding on Road 38 near Avenue 12 when he smashed into some pistachio trees.He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other cars were involved in the accident.The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.