Man hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says

One person has died after a crash on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a crash on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.

It happened just after 10 Thursday night at the on-ramp from Belmont Avenue to southbound Highway 99.

Officers were called to the area for a car that crashed into the center divider.

They couldn't find the driver but as they investigated, they saw a naked man walking in the left lane of the 99 near Belmont.

They say the pedestrian ran from them, jumping over the center divider and running into the lanes of southbound traffic.

He was hit by a Toyota Corolla and died at the scene.

The 78-year-old driver of the Toyota is cooperating with the investigation.

It's unknown if the pedestrian had been driving the abandoned car in the initial crash.