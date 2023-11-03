26-year-old man killed in fiery Clovis crash identified

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man killed in a fiery crash in Clovis Wednesday night has been identified as 26-year-old Fabian Garcia of Clovis.

Police say they responded just after 9:30 p.m. to multiple 911 calls of a vehicle speeding before crashing into a wall on Shaw and Pollasky Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the car on fire.

Authorities broke the passenger window, pulled Garcia out and began CPR.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Garcia was speeding while driving west on Shaw, and swiped another car just before crossing Clovis Avenue.

He lost control and collided into the wall.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department.