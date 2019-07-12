Man killed in off-roading accident at Oceano Dunes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Arizona man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle at the Oceano Dunes, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

State Park officials and lifeguards responded to the crash to just before 7 p.m. Thursday, to find 48-year-old Mario Olivas unconscious and without a pulse. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is the fifth off-road riding related fatality at the Oceano Dunes since April.

The crash occurred hours after the California Coastal Committee decided it will bring no changes to the park. Thursday evening, the committee said proposed changes will be sent to the state and discussed again in the summer of 2020.

Hundreds of people crowded into the Embassy Suites hotel in San Luis Obispo, including Central Valley residents, to raise their concerns about proposed changes to the park.

"In two and a half or three hours we can be over here having fun, anywhere else we go it's a six-hour or sixteen-hour drive," said Ed Schiedel from Fresno.

Those who favor closing the park to off-road vehicles says it's dangerous, hurting endangered wildlife and polluting the air by kicking up dust and sand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News