Man killed when Manhattan elevator suddenly drops, crushing him

KIPS BAY, Manhattan -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.

Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.

He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.

The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.

Officials said two other people were also on the elevator and exited before the victim.

The Department of Buildings is investigating.

"DOB is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions," the agency said in a statement. "Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York, due to the city's stringent inspection and safety requirements. We're determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citykips baymanhattanelevator
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
What could have helped control the northeast Fresno fire
Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno
START HERE: Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot, plane crash aftermath
Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified
Classic car theft solved, investigation connects to burglary spree
Show More
Downtown Fresno business may be fined for using barbed wire
2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare
Joseph Ward's phone was off during alleged sexual assault: Officer
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
More TOP STORIES News