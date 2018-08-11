FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A man has gone missing inside Yosemite, and the National Park Service is asking for help to find him.
Scott Tenczar had planned to backpack from Robinson Creek to Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass, and Peeler Lake in late July and has not been seen since.
The 48-year-old Tenczar was last seen at the Bridgeport Ranger Station on July 25, 2018. He is an experienced hiker and knows the area well.
Tenczar has brown hair and hazel eyes, he is 6 ft 1 in tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He wears mostly army-colored items: olive-drab green, tan, and camouflage. He was also likely carrying fishing gear.
If you were in the area of Robinson Creek, Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass, or Peeler Lake between July 25 and August 5, 2018, even if you don't believe you have any information about Tenczar, you are urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009 or fill out this online form.
