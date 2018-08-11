YOSEMITE

Man missing inside Yosemite, National Park Service asking for help to find him

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man has gone missing inside Yosemite, and the National Park Service is asking for help to find him.

Scott Tenczar had planned to backpack from Robinson Creek to Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass, and Peeler Lake in late July and has not been seen since.

The 48-year-old Tenczar was last seen at the Bridgeport Ranger Station on July 25, 2018. He is an experienced hiker and knows the area well.

Tenczar has brown hair and hazel eyes, he is 6 ft 1 in tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He wears mostly army-colored items: olive-drab green, tan, and camouflage. He was also likely carrying fishing gear.

If you were in the area of Robinson Creek, Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass, or Peeler Lake between July 25 and August 5, 2018, even if you don't believe you have any information about Tenczar, you are urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009 or fill out this online form.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemiteyosemite national parkmissing manmissing personYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE
Good Sports: Alex Honnold
Crews monitoring several fires burning in Yosemite National Park
Conference center and hotel could come to Oakhurst
Highway 41 into Yosemite reopens
Road work to cause Highway 140 delays, days after road reopened
More yosemite
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News