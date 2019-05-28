fatal crash

Man, pregnant woman, 2 children killed in crash near Los Banos

By
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An entire family was killed in a horrific holiday crash in Merced County near Los Banos.

Only fragments of the wreckage remain scattered on the scene. A taillight, a car seat latch, broken glass.

No trace of the four lives lost Sunday night, a 40-year-old man, his 22-year-old girlfriend, his seven-year-old son, and their two-year-old son. The woman was also six months pregnant.

California Highway Patrol isn't yet sure why the crash occurred as there was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment, and the weather not thought to be a factor.

"It might have been a little windy, the road might have been wet from a little rain early on, but nobody was having issues," said CHP officer Shannan Stiers "It appears speed wasn't that big of a deal because witnesses were saying 65 maybe 75 miles an hour."

RELATED: 1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 152 near Chowchilla

Witnesses told CHP the car was traveling eastbound on State Route 152 weaving slightly and then suddenly veered across the center median, crossed the westbound lane, and then slammed into a tree.

The impact was so severe the car cut in half. All four of the people inside were killed instantly.

A family member following in another vehicle witnessed the crash. They left a rosary hanging on the tree.

The family was from Pomona in Southern California. They were returning home after visiting the Bay Area.

The names of the victims won't be released until their immediate family members receive are notified by authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countylos banosfatal crashfamilymadera county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News