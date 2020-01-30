robbery

Man pretends to be customer at Coalinga cash store, pulls gun on employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man pretending to be a customer inside of Advance America in Coalinga pulled a gun on an employee inside.

The employee told police a man entered the store just after 4 pm. Wednesday afternoon and asked her for a loan.

After a short conversation, he pulled out a gun and demanded money. She handed over the cash and the suspect took off.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call Coalinga police.
