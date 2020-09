Fresno police have identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno on Saturday as 25-year-old Angel Guerra.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno on Saturday as 25-year-old Angel Guerra.Detectives say they found Guerra suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of White and Poplar Avenues around 2:30 am.He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.Investigators believe an unknown vehicle left the area after the shooting, but further details weren't immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.