20-year-old man shot and killed in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Tulare early Wednesday morning.A man called Tulare police and told them he was shot in the area of Maple and D street at 1:20 am.When officers arrived, they found the man behind a building.He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.Officers identified the man as 20-year-old Narion Morris.There is no suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulare police.