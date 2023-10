Man hospitalized after stabbing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in Fresno on Tuesday night.

The stabbing happened around 10 pm in the area of Cornell Avenue and Mariposa Street.

Fresno police say the man is in stable condition.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify the suspect.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about the stabbing.