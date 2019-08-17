stabbing

59-year-old man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno near Glenn and McKenzie.

Just before 5 o'clock on Friday night, they say a woman in her twenties was arguing with her boyfriend and the fight turned physical.

He pulled out a switchblade, stabbed her twice and then drove away.

Officers caught up to him and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Ronald Jackson, now faces several charges - including assault with a deadly weapon.

His girlfriend is expected to survive her injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnostabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
'Hollywood Ripper' convicted in gruesome fatal stabbings, attempted murder
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in central Fresno
Good Samaritans capture stabbing rampage suspect in Australia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
Evacuations advised in Mariposa County as firefighters battle 1,300-acre fire
Fresno firefighters searching for group of young schoolboy arsonists
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Show More
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
South Valley woman fights against early parole hearing for family member's killer
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old after she makes terror threats
Family of U.S. Marine say people have been urinating on his grave in Fresno
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
More TOP STORIES News