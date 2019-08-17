59-year-old man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are investigating a stabbing in central Fresno near Glenn and McKenzie.Just before 5 o'clock on Friday night, they say a woman in her twenties was arguing with her boyfriend and the fight turned physical.He pulled out a switchblade, stabbed her twice and then drove away.Officers caught up to him and took him into custody.The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Ronald Jackson, now faces several charges - including assault with a deadly weapon.His girlfriend is expected to survive her injuries.