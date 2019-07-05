Man steals phone, posts picture to victim's Instagram

KEARNY, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are hoping someone recognizes a man they say stole a cell phone and then posted to the victim's Instagram story.

The Kearny Police Detective Bureau turned to its facebook community for assistance in identifying the person of interest in the case.

They say the victim reported on May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen.

Shortly after the theft, a potential suspect posted the bizarre photograph of himself on the victim's Instagram story using the stolen device.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau by e-mailing tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833).

All tips will remain confidential.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kearnyhudson countytheftiphoneinstagram storiescellphoneinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News