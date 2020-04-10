Man stops attacker after he's stabbed in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was stabbed and stopped his attacker in Visalia Thursday night, police say.Police say they received a call for an assault just after 8 p.m. on Third and Grape.When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a stab wound while trying to keep his attacker from escaping.Officers arrested Gregoria Tolentino, 43, and he was booked into the Tulare County Jail.The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.Investigators have not said what led to the attack.