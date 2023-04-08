2 hospitalized after shooting near Fresno's Manchester Center, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were injured after a shooting on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno on Friday night.
The shooting happened around 5:40 pm near Blackstone and Fedora avenues.
Fresno police say a man and a woman were shot in the lower body while sitting inside a car.
Officials say the victims drove across the street into the parking lot of the Manchester Center, where they knew there was a police substation.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and officers are still reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.