Manhunt underway for Farmersville man accused of shooting wife during domestic dispute

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting his wife during a domestic dispute.Deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of south Farmersville Boulevard in Farmersville Wednesday afternoon.Officials found a woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The suspect, 43-year-old Randy Scoggins, ran from deputies into a nearby orchard.Authorities searched the area but were unable to find Scoggins. A search is underway.If you have any information or know of the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.