Man's missing dentures were found stuck in his throat 8 days after surgery

It might be best to remove your dentures before surgery - or it's possible you could swallow them.

That's what happened to a 72-year-old British man.

In a case report published by the British Medical Journal on Monday, the man had a minor surgery to remove a lump in his abdominal wall.

He returned to the hospital six days later to complain of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing.

Doctors were unable to diagnose the problem at first, and the man was sent home with a prescription for mouthwash, antibiotics and steroids.

The man returned two days later with worsening symptoms and was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors then found his dentures lying across his vocal cords.

The man was rushed into surgery and remained in the hospital for another six days.

He suffered complications over the following month, but eventually made a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dental implantssurgeryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Fresno County
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
A-Rod's valuables stolen from SUV after Phillies-Giants game
Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport
Amazon driver caught on camera stealing girl's bike
Show More
1 teen, 1 man injured in double shooting in Merced, police say
Woman stabbed outside northwest Fresno apartment complex
N.C. 'lemonade baby' buys supplies for moms in need
Babysitter charged after 3-year-old wanders to nearby club overnight
Valley health officials issue new warning over vaping after spike in respiratory illnesses
More TOP STORIES News