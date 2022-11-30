Man shot and killed by Mariposa County deputies near school

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has died after a shooting involving Mariposa County deputies Wednesday morning.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Frank Wilson Road near First Baptist Church/School.

Deputies say they initially responded to a call about a man who was trying to break into the building with a knife.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

All deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave for an investigation.

