18-year-old student dies after car crash in Mariposa County, CHP says

Mariposa County officials confirmed that the 18-year-old was a student at one of the high schools.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old has died following a car crash in Mariposa County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Darrah Road near Deer Springs Road on Tuesday.

Officers say the 18-year-old drifted onto the shoulder and got back on the road before ultimately going back off-road and crashing into a tree.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say a 15-year-old was also in the car. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Mariposa County officials confirmed that the 18-year-old was a student at one of the high schools.

Extra counselors are at the school to support students and staff.