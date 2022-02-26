Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin running for 27th Assembly District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin is entering the political arena.Pazin has announced he is running for California's new 27th Assembly District seat.It includes portions of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.Pazin is running as a Republican and has filed his candidacy paperwork, according to the California Secretary of State's website.Pazin also confirmed his candidacy with Action News. He served as Merced County Sheriff from 2003 to 20-13.He retired to serve as chief of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services -- first under Jerry Brown, then under Gavin Newsom.Pazin is just the latest candidate to declare a run for the 27th Assembly District.Last week, Fresno councilmember Esmeralda Soria announced she will be running for the seat.Councilmember Mike Karbassi is also campaigning for the position.