Inspiring Valley dog 'Marvel' needs your help to find a home

Marvel the pup was found by a Livingston police animal control officer, scooting around a property with no use of her back legs. It appeared she was hit by a car quite some time ago.
RELATED: Valley dog 'Marvel' given second chance at life
Officer Kristen Hill saw Marvel's spirit and will to live so she contacted New Beginnings for Merced County Animals.
The rescue group brought Marvel to a specialist in the Bay Area for surgery last Thursday.
Both of her back legs were amputated but we're told she's doing great!
She's been playing inside and outside - and her foster family says she seems very happy.
Marvel is scheduled to get a cart in the coming weeks so she can get around more easily.
But the president of New Beginnings says they still need to raise about $9,000 to cover the remaining cost of the surgery and the next steps.
They are also looking for the right family to adopt her after previous plans fell through.
If you'd like to help, you can contribute to their GoFundMe.