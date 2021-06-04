marvel

Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates

Get ready, Marvel fans -- there are tons of exciting new superhero movies and shows coming your way.
EMBED <>More Videos

Take a sneak peek at upcoming Marvel movies and Avengers Campus

Marvel fans, get ready. There is a slew of new superhero movies and shows coming your way.

The "Loki" series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, premiering June 9 on Disney+, leads the pack of new releases. One month later, the highly-anticipated blockbuster, "Black Widow," with Scarlett Johansson will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, additional fee required.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" will also make a splash at the box office this fall. And, Spider-Man fans will get an early Christmas present with the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17.

Here's the full list of upcoming Marvel releases


  • Jun. 9, 2021 - "Loki" series - Disney+
  • Jul. 9, 2021 - "Black Widow" - in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access (additional fee required)
  • Summer 2021 - "What If..." series - Disney+
  • Sept. 3, 2021 - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
  • Nov. 5, 2021 - "Eternals"
  • Dec. 17, 2021 - "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
  • TBA 2021 - "Hawkeye" series - Disney+
  • TBA 2021 - "Ms. Marvel" series - Disney+
  • Mar. 25, 2022 - "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
  • May 6, 2022 - "Thor: Love and Thunder"
  • Jul. 8, 2022 - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • TBA 2022 - "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special - Disney+
  • Nov. 11, 2022 - "The Marvels"
  • Feb. 17, 2023 - "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
  • May 5, 2023 - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • TBA - "Fantastic Four"
  • TBA - "She-Hulk" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Moon Knight" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Secret Invasion" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Ironheart" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Armor Wars" - Disney+
  • TBA - "I Am Groot" series - Disney+
  • TBA - Untitled Wakanda series - Disney+

RELATED | 'See you at the movies:' Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymovietelevisionmovie newsmarveldisney+ streaming servicesuperheroesotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
Renner, Steinfeld bring Marvel's 'Hawkeye' to Disney+
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News