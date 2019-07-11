Masked man armed with gun attempts to kidnap his own wife at party in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Northeast Fresno where authorities say a man was wounded after attempting to kidnap his own wife.Shots were fired at a home near Mariposa Street and Portland Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.A group of people were having a get-together at the home, police say. According to officers, a 49-year-old man wearing a ski mask, and armed with a gun, went to the house demanding to see his estranged wife.Witnesses told police the man threatened partygoers with his weapon. The resident, fearing for the safety of his guests and himself, pulled out a shotgun.Shots were fired, police say, but investigators are trying to determine who fired first with the help of neighborhood surveillance video."A lot of times now, with video surveillance on these homes... really that's what's helpful in these investigations," said Lt. Tim Tietjen. "It helps us figure out who the players were, and it gives us a realistic look at what was occurring at the time of the crime."The masked man was shot in the arm before he fled in a car with a friend who drove him to the hospital. No one else in the house was hurt.Police say witnesses are uncooperative, and at this time, no arrests have been made.