shooting

Masked man armed with gun attempts to kidnap his own wife at party in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Northeast Fresno where authorities say a man was wounded after attempting to kidnap his own wife.

Shots were fired at a home near Mariposa Street and Portland Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.

A group of people were having a get-together at the home, police say. According to officers, a 49-year-old man wearing a ski mask, and armed with a gun, went to the house demanding to see his estranged wife.

Witnesses told police the man threatened partygoers with his weapon. The resident, fearing for the safety of his guests and himself, pulled out a shotgun.

Shots were fired, police say, but investigators are trying to determine who fired first with the help of neighborhood surveillance video.

"A lot of times now, with video surveillance on these homes... really that's what's helpful in these investigations," said Lt. Tim Tietjen. "It helps us figure out who the players were, and it gives us a realistic look at what was occurring at the time of the crime."

The masked man was shot in the arm before he fled in a car with a friend who drove him to the hospital. No one else in the house was hurt.

Police say witnesses are uncooperative, and at this time, no arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastattempted abductionshootingfresnoman shot
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
15-year-old girl shot 7 times in drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Man shot in the chest outside central Fresno gas station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News