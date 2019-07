FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Massive flames erupted outside of a home Thursday in Parlier.CAL FIRE crews rushed to put out the flames as they ripped through a palm tree in front of the house on Tulare street around 8 pm.Investigators say they don't know for sure what caused the fire to ignite, but they suspect illegal fireworks may have sparked the blaze.No one was injured and no nearby structures were damaged.