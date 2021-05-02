Annual May Day March for immigration rights held in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens gathered in Downtown Fresno for an immigration rights rally.For the last 15 years, people have gathered in Fresno every May 1 to make their voices heard.Several people came together and marched through downtown holding signs and waving flags.The purpose of Saturday's march and rally is to influence immigration reform.In addition, many speakers asked that the Biden administration provide more support for undocumented people - especially essential workers who've worked nonstop throughout the pandemic.Last year, the pandemic prevented people from coming together, so instead the march took the form of a caravan.Organizers believe every rally they've held in town has helped get them closer to immigration reform."I feel that every single time, we are getting a little step further," says Leticia Lopez with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. "We have gotten DACA now and we want to keep pushing for citizenship for DACA and keep pushing for citizenship for all."Early this year, President Biden presented the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 to Congress.