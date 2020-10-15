fire

Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames consumed a restaurant in southeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 12:30 am at McCoy's restaurant on Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof and windows. Officials say crews took a defensive position outside the restaurant to knock out the fire.

PG&E was called to shut down the gas meter, which was inside the building. Officials say they weren't sure if gas was leaking as the fire continued to burn.

"We're unsure if that's gas that's leaking or residual items from the kitchen or things like that. We did hear some popping in there, so assuming there's some aerosol cans and things like are probably going off in there," said Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

Hours later, the charred remains of the building were still smoldering. Firefighters sprayed water on the fire from above.

The restaurant had been closed since 4 pm on Wednesday.

Clovis Avenue was blocked for firefighters but has since reopened. Drivers in the area are asked to be advised.
