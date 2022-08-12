Fresno County supervisors to vote on Measure C transportation tax plan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Board of Supervisors is set to take a vote on the 30-year, $7 billion Measure C transportation tax plan.

On Thursday, Fresno city council members voted 5-to-1 in support of the plan for spending on everything from bike lanes and street widening to curbs and gutters.

On Wednesday, state attorney general Rob Bonta sent a letter, recommending a delay to the massive tax plan.

Some council members expressed concern that the tax money tends to flow away from Fresno and into the budgets of smaller cities.

Mike Leonardo is the executive director of the Fresno County Transportation Authority admits the plan is not perfect, but says he believes it's very good.

"While this plan does not and cannot address every transportation need in this county, it does make substantial improvements to every mode of transportation utilized in the county and it will benefit every neighborhood," he said.

The current Measure C doesn't expire until 2027, but county leaders wanted to get a new measure on the ballot this year.

If the board of supervisors approve the measure, it'll be on the ballot in November.