$1 billion Mega Millions jackpot spurs lottery ticket-buying frenzy in Valley

Valley stores have been extremely busy selling tickets, and some spots are considered to be 'lucky' because of past winnings.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion for just the third time in the game's history.

Valley stores have been extremely busy selling tickets, and some spots are considered to be 'lucky' because of past winnings.

A steady line of folks ready to try their luck stepped up to the cashier at Village Liquors in northeast Fresno.

The California State Lottery considers this place to be a lucky retailer because it sold winning tickets worth over $473,000 last year.

"You can't win it if you don't you play it. You just never know. This place here has had two winners so that's why I come back," says Mike Delgago, a Fresno resident.

RELATED: So you won the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. What happens now?

In the 90s, the store sold a $3 million winning lottery ticket.

People hope lightning strikes again.

The odds of being struck by lightning twice in your lifetime is one in nine million.

The odds of winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot are much lower - one in 302 million.

"That doesn't stop you from playing though. No it didn't. I like to play. I play and usually Super Lotto but tonight I'm just playing Mega," says resident Karen Downs.

RELATED: Hundreds wait in long lines to buy Mega Millions tickets

The cash payout for the jackpot would be at least $747.2 million.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing takes place at 8 pm.

You can buy tickets until 7:45 pm.