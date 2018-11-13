Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help

Three members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office were sent to Butte County to help with the efforts on the Camp Fire, the Sheriff's Office says.Deputy Coroner Imron Ramos, Lt. Robert Woodrum and Deputy Coroner Jeff Gent have joined teams who go from property to property looking for human remains. The crew arrived there last weekend.The Sheriff's Office says so far the team that one of the deputy coroners was on has found two bodies.The current team is slated to come home on Wednesday and the Sheriff's Office will be sending three other deputy coroners up to the Camp Fire. They will likely stay until Saturday.