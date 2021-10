List of Memorial Day events throughout the Central Valley

Saturday, May 29

Sunday, May 30

Monday, May 31

Many Memorial Day events are taking place across the Valley. Some events will continue as planned while others have been canceled due to COVID.Events in the Central Valley are listed below by date, with the status of the event also listed.Time: 9:00 am -12:00 pmLocation: Event held virtually on EventbiteWebsite: Click here Event Info: The Tribute to Veterans and Military Families is a longstanding Fifth District tradition to thank service members and their loved ones for their commitment to a lifetime of service.Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St, Clovis, CA 93612Website: Click here Event information: The Clovis Senior Activity Center has decided to postpone the run until 2022.Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pmLocation: 1930 Airdrome Entry, Atwater, CA 95301Website: Click here Event Info: Decorate your ride with American flags to show respect to all of our veterans and fallen soldiers. We will be leaving sharp at 1130 am to Stanislaus County war memorial 1100 I St. Modesto, CA. Our route will be Santa Fe to Yosemite to 14th St. Modesto then left on I St. to destinations.Time: 11:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 175 South Cornelia, Fresno CA 93706Website: Click here Contact: (559) 268-7823Time: 9:00 amLocation: Nisei War Memorial, Roeding Park, 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728Contact: (559) 313-9322Time: 9:00 am - 10:00 amLocation: 305 N Villa Ave, Clovis, CA 93612Contact: 559-683-4845Time: 9:00 amLocation: 40188 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA 93644Contact: 559-683-4845Time: 10:00 amLocation: 900 E Kern Ave, Tulare, CA 93274Contact: 559-686-5544Time: 11:00 amLocation: 8523 S Fowler, Fowler, CA 93625Contact: 559-3834-3465Time: 10:00 amLocation: 1013 Olive Ave, Porterville, CAWebsite: Click here Time: Flag placement volunteers arrive at 6 am. Ceremony begin at 10:00 amLocation: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CAWebsite: Click here Time: 9:00 amLocation: Event held virtually on FacebookWebsite: Click here Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will continue with their plan to honor our heroes this Memorial Day for paying the ultimate sacrifice. We will be having watch parties over Facebook at 9 am.Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 pmLocation: Event held virtually on YouTubeWebsite: Click here Event Info: Virtual presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal to Chinese American World War II Veterans.Time: All dayLocation: Participating state parksWebsite: Click here Event Info: California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial DayTime: Cemetery will open by 7:00 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.Location: 12782 E. Clarkson Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631Contact: (559) 897-2426Time: Cemetery will open by 5:00 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.Location: 2430 Floral Ave, Selma, CA 93662Contact: (559) 896-2412Time: Cemetery will open by 6:00 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.Location: 1411 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245Contact: (559) 924-3439Time: Cemetery will open by 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, but no ceremony is scheduled.Location: 7318 S Elm Ave, Easton, CA, 93706Contact: 559-264-7577