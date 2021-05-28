List of Memorial Day events throughout the Central Valley

Events in the Central Valley are listed below by date, with the status of the event also listed.
Saturday, May 29
Tribute to Veterans and Military Families
Time: 9:00 am -12:00 pm
Location: Event held virtually on Eventbite
Website: Click here
Event Info: The Tribute to Veterans and Military Families is a longstanding Fifth District tradition to thank service members and their loved ones for their commitment to a lifetime of service.
CANCELED: Clovis Memorial Run
Location: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 4th St, Clovis, CA 93612
Website: Click here
Event information: The Clovis Senior Activity Center has decided to postpone the run until 2022.
Sunday, May 30
Memorial Day Cruise
Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location: 1930 Airdrome Entry, Atwater, CA 95301
Website: Click here
Event Info: Decorate your ride with American flags to show respect to all of our veterans and fallen soldiers. We will be leaving sharp at 1130 am to Stanislaus County war memorial 1100 I St. Modesto, CA. Our route will be Santa Fe to Yosemite to 14th St. Modesto then left on I St. to destinations.
Monday, May 31
Fresno Memorial Gardens Ceremony
Time: 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location: Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 175 South Cornelia, Fresno CA 93706
Website: Click here
Contact: (559) 268-7823
Roeding Park Memorial Day Service
Time: 9:00 am
Location: Nisei War Memorial, Roeding Park, 890 W Belmont Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
Contact: (559) 313-9322
Clovis Cemetery District Ceremony
Time: 9:00 am - 10:00 am
Location: 305 N Villa Ave, Clovis, CA 93612
Contact: 559-683-4845
Oakhill Cemetery Ceremony
Time: 9:00 am
Location: 40188 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA 93644
Contact: 559-683-4845
Tulare Cemetery Ceremony
Time: 10:00 am
Location: 900 E Kern Ave, Tulare, CA 93274
Contact: 559-686-5544
Fowler Cemetery Ceremony
Time: 11:00 am
Location: 8523 S Fowler, Fowler, CA 93625
Contact: 559-3834-3465
Hillcrest Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
Time: 10:00 am
Location: 1013 Olive Ave, Porterville, CA
Website: Click here
Visalia Public Cemetery Ceremony & Volunteers Needed
Time: Flag placement volunteers arrive at 6 am. Ceremony begin at 10:00 am
Location: Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA
Website: Click here
Clovis Memorial Day Virtual Ceremony 2021
Time: 9:00 am
Location: Event held virtually on Facebook
Website: Click here
Event Info: The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will continue with their plan to honor our heroes this Memorial Day for paying the ultimate sacrifice. We will be having watch parties over Facebook at 9 am.
Congressional Gold Medal Presentation
Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location: Event held virtually on YouTube
Website: Click here
Event Info: Virtual presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal to Chinese American World War II Veterans.
California State Park Free Admission
Time: All day
Location: Participating state parks
Website: Click here
Event Info: California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day
CANCELED: Kingsburg Memorial Day Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 7:00 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: 12782 E. Clarkson Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631
Contact: (559) 897-2426
CANCELED: Floral Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 5:00 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: 2430 Floral Ave, Selma, CA 93662
Contact: (559) 896-2412
CANCELED: Lemoore Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 6:00 am, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: 1411 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245
Contact: (559) 924-3439
CANCELED: Washington Colony Cemetery Ceremony
Time: Cemetery will open by 8:00 am - 4:30 pm, but no ceremony is scheduled.
Location: 7318 S Elm Ave, Easton, CA, 93706
Contact: 559-264-7577