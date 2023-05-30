Man dead, several injured after shootings erupt across Fresno on Memorial Day weekend

Several shootings across Fresno left one man dead over Memorial Day weekend.

Less than two weeks ago, Fresno police announced shootings were down 16% compared to the same time last year.

On Sunday, police responded to a shooting around 7 pm near North Glenn Avenue and East Lansing Way.

"We did find a male in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper body. We performed life-saving measures until EMS and fire arrived. They continue that," said Lt. Robert Dewey with the Fresno Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital, where police said he later died. About an hour later, roughly two miles away in Northeast Fresno, another shooting.

"We received a 911 call of a disturbance and a victim of a gunshot wound at Angus and Norwich. Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso," said Fresno Police Lt. Zeb Price.

Lieutenant Zeb Price said the victim lives in the area and was at a family gathering when police were called about the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

Both cases from Sunday evening are still under investigation.

Less than 24 hours prior, there were reports of a shooting just before 11 pm on Sunday in the Tower District on Olive and Palm avenues.

That's where officers found a 35-year-old man shot. He was taken the hospital.

On Saturday morning, police said a bicyclist opened fire in central Fresno near McKenzie Avenue near Effie Street.

A 41-year-old man was shot but is expected to recover.

Less than two weeks ago, Fresno police announced homicides were down by more than 50% compared to the same time last year, and shootings were down 16%.

