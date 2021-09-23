viral video

5-year-old girl accuses mom of being an alien after seeing picture of Earth in passport

5-year-old Nala-Joye is going viral after she accused her mom of being an alien after seeing her passport.
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston girl goes viral after accusing mom of being an alien

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas mother is saying she should have never let her daughter watch "Men in Black" after posting a video of the young girl accusing her mom of being an alien.

In the now-viral video, little Nala-Joye was crying... because she thought her mom was an alien. Her mother explained that the 5-year-old girl had just watched "Men In Black," where aliens visited Earth by carrying paperwork like passports.

The video has since amassed over 1.5 million views on Twitter.

The video shows Nala-Joye pointing at a picture of Earth in her mom's passport while sobbing.

"What do you think that means?" the girl's mother, Shaakira Brandon, asked.

Through tears, the little girl accused her mother of being an alien.

"You think that means I'm an alien?!" Brandon replied. "You scared of mommy now?"

Her mother explained to her that the passport just showed the places she has traveled on Earth, but that didn't stop the tears.

Hilariously, the screenwriter for the first 'Men In Black" film, Ed Solomon, replied to the viral tweet saying, "My Bad. I apologize :)."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfunny videoabc13 instagram storiesviral videomovieviral
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
'Let me get the trash can!': Army vet takes on massive alligator
Thousands raised for Navy vet after broken scooter video
NYPD officers attempt Louisiana pronunciations during Ida recovery
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News