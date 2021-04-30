Mendota's first cannabis farm looking to hire more than 80 employees

marijuana

Mendota's first cannabis farm is getting ready to host a job fair this weekend.
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota's first cannabis farm is getting ready to host a job fair this weekend.

On Saturday, Boca Del Rio Farms and California Harvesters will host the event and are looking to bring more than 80 full-time and seasonal jobs to the farm.

Last month, officials broke ground on the highly anticipated farm in Mendota. It will not only bring jobs but critical revenue for the city and county.

Planting is expected to start in June.

Those who are interested in attending the job fair can stop by the Mendota Community Center on Smoot Avenue on Saturday. The event runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Experience with cannabis is not required.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and attendees are required to wear a mask. Those who are unable to attend can send their resumes to info@bocadelriofarms.com.

