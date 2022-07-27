WATCH LIVE

Mendota prison employees accused of violating COVID-19 protocols

32 minutes ago
Employees at Mendota's federal prison are accused of violating COVID protocols, leading to a spike in cases.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Employees at Mendota's federal prison are accused of violating COVID protocols, leading to a spike in cases.

This week, a California senator questioned the federal chief of prisons about those reports.

Senator Alex Padilla asked Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal why a compliance team was never sent out to Mendota to investigate these reports.

He also addressed the ongoing staffing shortages the prison has been facing.

Prison union officials say they are grateful for Senator Padilla and hope federal leaders will direct more resources to Mendota's prison.

