2 people found dead outside of Mendota home, police say

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead outside a home in Mendota.

Mendota police responded to a report of shots fired on Kate Street and Sixth Street around 3:30 Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead outside the home.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.