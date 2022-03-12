Child's body found in Merced home, police say

BREAKING: Merced Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a child was found in this home. Detectives are not identifying the child, but say they were led to this home based on the investigation into the disappearance of an 8 year old girl. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/PPBXuOr7DW — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 12, 2022

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a child's body was found in a Merced home near Barclay and M Friday afternoon.Merced Police say they were led to this home as they looked for 8-year-old Sophia Mason, who has been missing for more than a month.Police are not indicating whether the child in the home is Sophia Mason.The investigation into the disappearance started when family members contacted Hayward Police in the Bay Area, asking for a welfare check on Sophia and her mom.Sophia's mother, Samantha Johnson was arrested Thursday night on several charges. Police say when they asked her where Sophia was, she gave inconsistent answers.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.