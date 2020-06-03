Residents in Merced given rebates on utility bills as part of COVID-19 recovery plan

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sewer and water customers in Merced are saving some extra cash due to a temporary rebate approved by the City Council.All residential, small business, commercial and customers will receive a $25 water and $25 sewer rebate for the month of June.These rebates are automatically applied on the June bill, so customers are not required to take action in order to receive them.The rebate is part of the Merced City Council's COVID-19 Recovery Plan that was approved in May. The plan also helps small businesses, renters, the food bank and hotel industry.