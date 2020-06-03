merced

Residents in Merced given rebates on utility bills as part of COVID-19 recovery plan

(Shutterstock)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sewer and water customers in Merced are saving some extra cash due to a temporary rebate approved by the City Council.

All residential, small business, commercial and customers will receive a $25 water and $25 sewer rebate for the month of June.

These rebates are automatically applied on the June bill, so customers are not required to take action in order to receive them.

The rebate is part of the Merced City Council's COVID-19 Recovery Plan that was approved in May. The plan also helps small businesses, renters, the food bank and hotel industry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmercedsewerwatermercedbills
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MERCED
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
Man confesses to setting car on fire at Merced dealership
3 arrested after illegal marijuana grows discovered at Merced homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more cops charged in George Floyd's death, murder charge upped
1 arrested after man found dead in Merced County, deputies say
Central California coronavirus cases
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
Hundreds gather for peaceful protests in the North Valley
22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say
Merced man left heartbroken after motorcycle gifted by late wife is stolen
Show More
Prescribed burns taking place in Fresno and Madera Counties
Yosemite National Park wilderness, Half Dome trail to reopen to visitors with permits
6 displaced after fire at east central Fresno home
Group gathers at Fresno State to pray for peace amid protests, pandemic
George Floyd protests: Nation's streets calmest in day
More TOP STORIES News