Merced Co. Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Planada

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in Planada.

The victim was found just before 9 a.m. Thursday near Childs Avenue and Ivett Road.

Deputies say they received a call from farmworkers in the area about a man's body in the middle of a dirt road.

When deputies arrived they determined the man's death to be suspicious and called detectives to the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is in the early stages and will release more information as it becomes available.
