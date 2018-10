Israel Gutierrez of Modesto

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the body 34-year-old of Israel Gutierrez of Modesto was found in Hilmar last week.Gutierrez was found in the area of Williams Avenue and Highway 165 on Wednesday, April 4th.Investigators are asking for the public's help in solving the case. If you have any information regarding the homicide, you are asked to call Detective Bonilla at (209) 564-0407.