CHP officers investigating deadly crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.Officers say it happened around 2:30 pm Wednesday near Fahey Rd. and Cherokee Rd. near the Santa Nella community.Two cars were involved and one of them went into a canal. The other crashed into a telephone pole.Officers say at least one person has died.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.