CHP officers investigating deadly crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.

Officers say it happened around 2:30 pm Wednesday near Fahey Rd. and Cherokee Rd. near the Santa Nella community.

Two cars were involved and one of them went into a canal. The other crashed into a telephone pole.

Officers say at least one person has died.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
