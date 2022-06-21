2 killed in 4-car crash involving semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and three cars in Merced County.Officers say it happened on Highway 59 at Furtado Rd. just before 4:30 am.Officers say three cars were going south on the highway when the semi-truck veered over and hit them. It is not known why the truck veered over at this time.Slowdowns are expected in the area as crews work to clean up the scene.Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.