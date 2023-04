Deputies are looking for two gunmen who fired at two men while trying to steal a car in Merced County.

Deputies say two men were working on a car when two others drove up and tried to steal it.

It happened before 7 Wednesday night on Jefferson Street and Santa Fe Avenue in Le Grand.

There was a fight and the suspects shot at the victims before they took off.

No one was hurt, and the suspects are still on the loose.