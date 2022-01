MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 69-year-old man who may be in Merced County.Officials say Baltazar Olivarez never came home after going to Turlock for a smog check on his vehicle on January 25. He called his family, saying he was lost near a canal bank in the Merced area.Olivarez is from Delhi. He was driving a white 1998 Ford Explorer with the California license plate: 7DWV179.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.