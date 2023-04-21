Merced County prepares for another possible flood

The county is partnering with outside organizations in case of an emergency.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County officials are warning people about the possibility of flooding.

This comes after a busy weather season with a record-high snowpack in the Sierra.

From the bypass to the San Joaquin River, the county is keeping a close eye on water movement.

"We had some pretty major flooding occurring and during that time, even when we had that flooding, we knew due to the heavy snowfall up in the sierras, this would be a possibility due to that snowpack, heavy flows coming along this river," said Mike North, Public Information Officer for Merced County.

He said the farmland is a huge area of concern.

"We encourage any ag operators that may be along the Merced River, maybe along the San Joaquin River, we have a lot of poultry producers out there, have a lot of dairies. Have evacuation routes pre-identified. And not just one, have a few," said North.

The county is partnering with outside organizations in case of an emergency.

Breanne Vandenberg, Executive Director for Merced County Farm Bureau said it's about being aware of what could potentially happen.

"The evacuation efforts were putting forth now are just putting plans in place in case that need arises to move livestock," said Vandenberg.

Lizete Soares has lived in Merced County for about a year now. Her family has owned this farmland since 2004. She said they're anxious about the possibility of a flood.

"You don't know what could happen, especially now it's just rainwater but who knows where we'll be once the snow melts. I think that's a bigger concern 'cause we just don't know what will come," said Soares.

Merced County has compiled a list of tips in case of a flood impacts the area.

