SANTA NELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot early Friday morning.Deputies were called at about 7:30 am to a trailer park in Santa Nella, a small community located about 12 miles northwest of Los Banos.Sheriff's officials said deputies found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim's condition has not been released.A motive for the shooting or a possible suspect description was not immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.