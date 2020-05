Double rainbow spotted over Merced on Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A double rainbow was captured in Merced on Sunday night before a storm began to move into the Central Valley and foothills.Danny Hernandez sent us a photo of the double rainbow that was taken just before 8 p.m.Several others reached out to Action News about the special sight in the sky.The rain has moved into the Valley , and a chance for thunderstorms is possible Monday and Tuesday.Share your weather photos with us by using #abc30insider!