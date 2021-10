MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail accused of causing a traffic collision that left another person in the hospital in Merced.20-year-old Royal Santos was found near the scene of a traffic collision near Gracey Elementary School on West near Lopes Avenue.The vehicle that Santos was driving was flipped upside down.Officers found a passenger in one of the vehicles who suffered a major injury to her arm and was taken to the hospital.Authorities say Santos was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and has been arrested for felony DUI.